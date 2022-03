Digimon Adventure 02 will soon be making its big comeback with a brand new feature film, and has revealed the first look at Daisuke Motomiya (better known by as Davis, for many of the English language fans)'s new design for the occasion! Digimon recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary with not only a brand new TV reboot series, but a new feature film that aged up the original eight DigiDestined and brought their story to an end. But while this was the end of the first story, Toei Animation soon announced plans to bring back the second season crew for a new movie too.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO