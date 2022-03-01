Central-Current Conditions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Pulses of snow to prolong winter in Midwest, Northeast

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March. "A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend in Nation's Midsection

Severe thunderstorms may flare up Saturday in the Midwest. Another round of strong storms might develop Sunday in Arkansas. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are all threats. Severe thunderstorms with strong winds and perhaps a few tornadoes could return to the nation's midsection this weekend, from parts...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Cold Front Threatens Northeast With Snow Squalls

The Northeast is about to get yet another blast of freezing temperatures. And for some folks, the frigid air will be accompanied by snow squalls. The brunt of the weather should hit the region today (Feb. 28th) and tomorrow. And most people will only see light snowfall. But some will get hit with lake effect snow and the dreaded squalls.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Surge of spring warmth on the way for southern, eastern US

It seems Mother Nature will take a cue from the flip to meteorological spring on March 1 across parts of the central, southern and eastern United States as the week progresses. The weather will warm up in a big way, and AccuWeather forecasters expect temperatures to climb well into the 60s, 70s and even the 80s F in some locations.
