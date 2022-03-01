Central-Current Conditions

A dynamic storm system traveling across the central U.S. is bringing all sorts of weather hazards – including snow, ice and severe storms. Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan, while freezing rain and sleet will also be potential issues where the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
Many Coloradans woke up to below-zero temperatures on Wednesday morning, in addition to a bit of snow (see totals here). In Denver, temperatures hit -7 degrees Fahrenheit in the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 23, colder that a daily record low of -4 degrees that was measured in 1899 – 123 years ago. No one alive today was living when this record was set.
A snowstorm will hit all but the northwestern portion of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. At least...
A pair of cross-country storms will take different tracks and bring a variety of impacts ranging from snow, ice and rain from the central United States to the East as the week progresses-- and both are likely to cause their share of major travel disruptions, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "We have...
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- As the first day of meteorological spring approaches, residents from the Great Lakes to the New England coast can expect to deal with another dose of wintry weather for the first few days of March. "A parade clippers is forecast to sweep across the northern tier...
Severe thunderstorms may flare up Saturday in the Midwest. Another round of strong storms might develop Sunday in Arkansas. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are all threats. Severe thunderstorms with strong winds and perhaps a few tornadoes could return to the nation's midsection this weekend, from parts...
Minnesota weather is anything but predictable. Of course, we are known for our crazy cold and long winters, but our summers can get a bit atrocious, too (especially if we're talking about humidity levels.) The highest and lowest temperatures ever recorded in the United States are separated by a vast...
Heads up, Outsiders. There is another winter storm brewing that could affect each and every one of you. And it may bring heavy snow, severe thunderstorms, soaking rain, and strong winds. Because the weather is still days away, expect some changes in the forecast. But according to The Weather Channel,...
A WEEKEND winter warning is in effect for millions of residents across central America with threats of severe storms and flash floods. The massive icy mix is set to move along the West Coast on Friday, then slide eastward across the Rockies later that night before emerging in the Great Plains region by Saturday.
MnDOT has closed several major highways in west-central Minnesota due to dangerous, whiteout driving conditions. Blowing and drifting snow Friday morning is significantly hampering visibility in the area. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said some troopers are even reporting zero visibility in area, which is currently blanketed by a blizzard warning.
Nancy will spread snow and some ice across the nation's northern tier early this week. The heaviest additional snow is expected from the upper Midwest to the northern Great Lakes. Some freezing rain and sleet is also expected. Winter Storm Nancy is tracking across the nation's northern tier as the...
AccuWeather meteorologists predicted that temperatures will rise well into the 60s, 70s, and even 80s Fahrenheit in some areas this week, which is a major change from last week's chilly weather. Spring Warmth Across the United States. Some areas in Central and Eastern states are expected to see their hottest...
The second storm of the week that brought snow and ice from the Southwest to the southern Plains moved into the Northeast on Thursday night and early Friday and produced a combination of heavy snow, wintry mix and rain. In anticipation of this storm, winter weather advisories and winter storm...
A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
A winter storm is moving through Minnesota, making travel precarious for drivers in some regions of the state. The first jab of a snowy one-two punch hit west-central Minnesota Sunday evening and has since pushed eastward, promising to drop anywhere from 4-10 inches Monday — followed by a second snowstorm Tuesday.
The Northeast is about to get yet another blast of freezing temperatures. And for some folks, the frigid air will be accompanied by snow squalls. The brunt of the weather should hit the region today (Feb. 28th) and tomorrow. And most people will only see light snowfall. But some will get hit with lake effect snow and the dreaded squalls.
It seems Mother Nature will take a cue from the flip to meteorological spring on March 1 across parts of the central, southern and eastern United States as the week progresses. The weather will warm up in a big way, and AccuWeather forecasters expect temperatures to climb well into the 60s, 70s and even the 80s F in some locations.
The following is a list of school districts that have delayed or canceled classes for Thursday, February 24th, due to inclement weather conditions. Round Rock ISD: The district will delay classes two hours, the bus schedule will also be delayed by two hours. CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco says as...
