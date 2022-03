It has been quite some time since viewers have seen Wyatt on-screen — September 2021, to be exact — but Darin Brooks is returning to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL very soon! The actor shared the good news during a recent episode of BOLD LIVE when one of the fans calling in to ask questions wondered if he was coming back to the soap. “Yes,” he confirmed. “We shot an episode the other day with the Spencer men. I don’t know when that’s coming up, that’s coming up soon.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO