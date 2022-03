Tesla's valuation has seen a sharp correction this year, catalysed by the dimmer outlook conveyed in the last earnings call. For over two years, I've considered Tesla (TSLA) to be one of the most bewildering (and overvalued) companies on the S&P 500. Alas, my stubborn bets (put options) against its rising valuation have been duds, as each rolling tranche of puts expired worthless.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO