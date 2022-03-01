Horizon Forbidden West Wiki Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis Horizon Forbidden West In Bloom walkthrough will contain information on who to talk to, what to do, and any tips or tricksto help you defeat machines that come your way. In Bloom is an Errand you receive from a Rumor either in Scalding Spear or at The Base....

Polygon

Lost Ark guide: Ghost Ship raid locations

In Lost Ark, Ghost Ships are special raids you can find as you sail across the world on your ship. There are three ghost ships with varying power levels. Our Lost Ark Ghost Ship guide will show the Ghost Ship locations, required item levels, and explain how they work. What...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring guide: Everything you need to survive the Lands Between

If you're looking for an Elden Ring guide, you're in the right place. As with most Souls games, there's a lot to take in when you first step into the Lands Between. Not only are you expected to overcome notoriously tricky enemies and bosses, but there are also a number of weapons to choose from, as well as myriad collectibles that can make your perilous journey a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring: full guide and walkthrough

FromSoftware’s latest is a tough game, but you can make your life easier by bookmarking this page – a full Elden Ring guide and walkthrough. In it, we’ll explain how to move forward in the story when you’re stuck, how to defeat bosses, where to go next, how to track down items that will help you, and more. If you’ve somehow ended up here before even buying the game, read our Elden Ring review to see why you should.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will not have a set location that you will find them in, and will only spawn in unexplored areas of the map, and only in the mountain biome.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Neutral Element in Destiny 2 Farming Guide

We've put together a farming guide for Neutral Element in Destiny 2. Neutral Element is a rare and essential resource in the weapon crafting process. It's mostly needed to craft new weapons and can be a bit of a grind to acquire them. Fortunately, there are a few reliable methods to get them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Stop comparing Elden Ring's open world to Breath of the Wild

Elden Ring's open world is a triumph. What could have been an ill-informed case of bigger equals better turned out better than I could have hoped—From Software reframing what a Souls game can look like with a bleak, sprawling world that retains so much of what made previous games click.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Distractify

A Complete Beginner's Guide to Your First Hour of 'Elden Ring'

FromSoftware's newest game, Elden Ring, has attracted a whole new crowd of players to the developer's traditionally difficult games. While many rediscovered their love of gaming during the pandemic through titles like Animal Crossing, Elden Ring is a whole new ballgame that can be very intimidating to novices. This guide...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: How to rank up Fynch quickly

Fynch is the vendor for the new Savathun’s Throne World destination in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. He has a unique vendor system that allows you to gain reputation with him to unlock stuff like armor and upgrades. These upgrades include being able to play the weekly campaign mission on higher difficulties, play the Master version of the Wellspring activity, and utilize the higher level Deepsight puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Astrologer Elden Ring Class Guide: Stats, Weapons, Armor

The Astrologer is the most straightforward magic-focused starter class in Elden Ring, and it can be a good option for new players thanks to the strength of its starting spells. Here's what you need to know to build the most effective Astrologer class in Elden Ring, including how to stat your build, what weapons to use, and which armor to wear.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Betrayal at House on the Hill's New Edition Includes 50 New Haunts

The classic board game Betrayal at House on the Hill is getting a brand new edition with all-new haunts. Last week, Avalon Hill revealed they were publishing a new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill, a horror-themed game in which players work together to explore a mysterious house until one turns traitor. Earlier this week, pre-orders went live for the new edition, which revealed several new details about what's changed in the game. Most notably, Betrayal at House on the Hill will feature 50 new haunts along with a new system to determine which haunt is selected during the game.
HOBBIES
The Verge

Five years on, Breath of the Wild’s open world is still unmatched

When Breath of the Wild was released five years ago today, its rapturous reception didn’t just happen because of how it represented a long-overdue revamp of the Legend of Zelda series’ stale formula. That certainly helped. But what really made it resonate was its revolutionary approach to open-world game design.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Hades taught me to embrace failure just in time for Elden Ring

I played Hades for the first time a few weeks ago and was instantly (and surprisingly) hooked. Repeated failure is something I struggle with in games – it's why I've avoided FromSoftware titles like Bloodborne and Sekiro, and initially wrote off Hades as "too hard" for me. But the more of Hades I played, the faster I realized that developer Supergiant Games rewards you for each attempt, rather than punishing you for trying – arming me for another run with the experience, knowledge, and upgrades that I had earned along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Shadowhunter Build: PvP and PvE Skills, Engravings, and More

When outfitted correctly, Lost Ark's Shadowhunter can be a deadly opponent in both PvE and PvP settings. We've researched the best skills, engravings, and ultimate abilities for both playstyles and organized them below. Lost Ark Shadowhunter PvP Build. This is where the name "Shadowhunter" can be taken literally. Those looking...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Fastest way to farm runes in Elden Ring

If there’s one thing FromSoftware is known for, whether it’s completely accurate or not, is that its games are difficult. Just calling them hard is a bit of a misleading statement, however, since many arguments can be made that the games allow for multiple ways to reduce that difficulty. In Elden Ring, all the usual ways of mitigating difficulty exist that were present in the previous Souls games, plus the added benefit of being in an open world where you are never forced to fight one boss again and again until you beat it before you could make any kind of progress. Leveling up your character, though, is the key to keeping up with the game’s challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elden Ring combat guide: Vanquish the monstrosities of the Lands Between

At the core of FromSoftware games, there is a combat system you'll need to get to grips with. It's an essential part of the experience and you'll need to make sure you're making the most of everything available to you so you can beat your foes. You're going to get your ass handed to you a fair number of times, don't get me wrong, but that's part of the fun isn't it?
VIDEO GAMES

