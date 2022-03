There's no denying that the world of Horizon Forbidden West is utterly gorgeous. Lush, verdant, and impeccably detailed, the terrain invites you right in from the moment you take your first steps as Aloy. But for all of its beauty, what really makes this a world I want to keep exploring is the way the environment paints a picture of the past. Everything in Horizon Forbidden West, for the most part, has been reclaimed by nature, but traces of what once was can still be seen. From the bones of rusted metal cars to corroded lamp posts and the ruins of decaying buildings, I'm constantly drawn to the way it subtly tells a story of what was lost and what used to be.

