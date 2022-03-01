ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ned Eisenberg, 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor, Dead at 65

KTVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Eisenberg -- best known for his roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Mare of Easttown -- died on Sunday. He was 65. Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, shared a statement to ET on Monday confirming the news. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: SVU actress Kelli Giddish secretly tied the knot with Beau Richards back in November of 2021. “Happy beyond words to have met and married my love, my man, my sweet beau 11/7/21. #NOLA @botorious you are my light, and the most supreme step-father Ludo and Charlie could ask for,” Giddish captioned a photo of the lovely couple on Instagram. The two share a kiss on a street in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Worried One Star May Be Leaving

Law & Order: SVU has had a legendary television run. After the first episode aired in 1999, SVU went on to break TV records, keeping fans interested through an astounding 23 seasons and over 500 episodes. In large part, fans have the star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, to thank for that, as the actress is an absolute trooper.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Ned Eisenberg
Person
Oliver Stone
Mashed

What Ice-T Really Eats On The Set Of Law & Order: SVU - Exclusive

In true Hollywood cop style, Ice-T might have downed a donut or two while filming "Law & Order: SVU." He's actually a jelly donut appreciator. The actor and rapper once affirmed this via a tweet in the wake of a social media debacle stemming from the earth-shattering admission that he'd never eaten a bagel — or had a coffee — in his life. That was back in 2018, and although Ice-T didn't attempt to hide intense vexation, even Jimmy Fallon couldn't wrap his head around it. "The fact that I could say I don't eat a bagel or drink coffee, and people's heads would explode, lets you know what we are right now," the multi-hyphenate star reflected to Mashed in a recent exclusive interview. "I've never seen 'E.T.' or 'Back to the Future,' either. Certain things that people do normally, they lose their minds, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean, you've never ever seen that show or you've never...'"
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Welcome a New Addition: Meet Their Cat Whiskey

Say meow to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's newest family member! On Monday, the couple introduced their new cat, named Whiskey, to the world. "Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️," the rocker wrote in an Instagram caption. The "Emo Girl" singer also shared adorable snaps of him and Fox with their new pet, including a photo of MGK sleeping with an eye mask and the animal curled up against his back. In another shot, the singer posed for a selfie with his feline friend. Deserving of a frame, there was another snap of the engaged pair posing with the cat in coordinating leopard-print pajamas.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Actor#The Night Of#White Collar#Law Order#Defense#The Black Donnellys#The Plot Against America#The Big C#World Trade Center
KTVB

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to Star in ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Will Smith's set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in the I Am Legend sequel, ET can confirm. Smith, who starred in the original 2007 film, and Jon Mone, co-president of Westbrook Studios, will produce and James Lassiter will serve as the executive producer. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook Studios. The Black Panther star will also produce, along with Elizabeth Raposo via their Outlier Society banner.
MOVIES
KTVB

Scarlett Johansson Reflects on the Judgment She Faced During Her Pregnancies

Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about feeling scrutinized and judged as a pregnant actress who lives life in the public eye. The Black Widow star recently sat down for a profile interview with Vanity Fair and reflected on how she's always been "hyper-aware" of how women in Hollywood are put under a microscope, particularly when pregnant, and how damaging that can be.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Heather Dubrow Debunks 'RHOC' Rumors: From Ousting Noella Bergener to Nicole James' Exit (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow would like The Real Housewives of Orange County audience to recognize one thing: she's not as powerful as they're making her out to be. Once called a "puppet master" by former co-star Kelly Dodd (well, technically Kelly misspoke and said "She's the puppet and everyone else is the master"), the RHOC veteran's return to the series for season 16 -- she stepped away from the show after season 11 in 2016 -- came with almost immediate criticism from the digital peanut gallery. Fan accounts started posting anonymous gossip and unverifiable screen shots of alleged "confirmation" that Heather was calling shots behind the scenes, most notably when it came to new cast member Noella Bergener. There are unsubstantiated claims by "the blogs" that Heather orchestrated some sort of freeze out, instructing the rest of the ensemble not to film with the newcomer.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Tells Ben He Isn't Her Boyfriend

Ben and Mahogany are definitely not on the same page when it comes to their relationship. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Mahogany told Ben she didn't even consider him her boyfriend though he traveled all the way to Peru to meet her and has made it no secret that he wants to get married.
BENJAMIN
KTVB

Michael Sheen and Girlfriend Anna Lundberg Expecting Baby No. 2

There's another baby on the way for Michael Sheen. The Masters of Sex alum recently revealed his girlfriend, Anna Lundberg, is pregnant with their second child together. "…..it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight," he tweeted along with a photo of Lundberg's baby bump. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Ariana DeBose Joins Cast of Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie 'Kraven the Hunter'

Ariana DeBose is taking Hollywood by storm and has her eye on a new challenge. The celebrated actress is joining the action-packed world of comic book cinema!. ET can confirm that the Oscar-nominated West Side Story star has signed on to star in Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel project, Kraven the Hunter.
MOVIES
KTVB

Adam Scott's Loyalty Is Questioned in Apple TV Plus' 'Severance' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Adam Scott's loyalty is being questioned on Apple TV+'s Severance. Severance, executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, follows Mark Scout (Scott) as he leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work and of himself.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Sandra Oh Opens Up About the Depression and Anxiety She Experienced as a Child (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh has made a career out of her big feelings!. In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, Oh plays Ming Lee, the mother of 13-year-old Mei, a girl who is going through a big family change that turns her into a giant Red Panda, when her emotions are triggered. “Honestly, I relate to Mei quite deeply because I feel like I've spent my entire life trying to manage my inner panda,” the 50-year-old actress told ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “My big, giant, inner panda.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy