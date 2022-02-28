ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikita Mazepin faces F1 ban as FIA calls meeting on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Cover picture for the articleNikita Mazepin could be banned from Formula One following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council holding a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis. The FIA’s newly-elected president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrote to the Automobile Federation of Ukraine [FAU] last...

americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
Telegraph

Vladimir Putin’s chilling warning on Ukraine: The worst is yet to come

Vladimir Putin vowed to "seize the whole of Ukraine" and made clear that "the worst is yet to come" as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law. Putin insisted on Thursday that the invasion was "going strictly to schedule", despite claims from Ukrainian officials that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. He called Ukrainians resisting his army "extreme gangsters" and "neo-Nazis".
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
