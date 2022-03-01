ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche price analysis: Bullish rally relocates price to $88.6 high

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avalanche price analysis shows an uptrend. Resistance for AVAX is present at $88.33. Support is available at $85. The Avalanche price analysis is bullish as the cryptocurrency has continued to rally high since yesterday, and the trend is the same today. The recent bullish push proved favorable for the coin...

www.cryptopolitan.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Avalanche#Avax Usd
