2 Men In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside McKeesport Apartment

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition after a late-night shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting at the Hi View Gardens complex along Sixth Street just before midnight on Monday night.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man who had both been shot inside an apartment.

They were taken to area hospitals. One of them needed to be airlifted. Both were last listed in critical condition.

Police say a man was detained at the scene, but he was released.

“I heard shots,” said Champale Westbrooks, who lives near Sixth Street. “I was in bed that night. There were a couple of shots that went off. Then you heard people just screaming.”

Westbrooks has lived in the neighborhood for 3 years. She says gunshots and sirens are familiar sounds in this neighborhood.

“It’s always somebody young,” said Westbrooks. “Still got a life ahead of them. It’s sad.”

Some residents are scared to live in this neighborhood. Westbrooks said she’s concerned about raising her children with the violence so close to home.

“We’re not together,” said Westbrooks. “We’re killing off each other instead of being with each other.”

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.