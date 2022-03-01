ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian, Belarusian skaters banned from ISU competitions, governing body says

By Reuters
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Tuesday that competitors from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to take part in its international events until further notice over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes a day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from taking part in events following the invasion, which Russia says is a "special operation". read more

"The ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take additional steps if and when required," the international governing body for figure skating, speed skating and short track said in a statement.

The decision is the latest blow to figure skating in Russia after the controversy surrounding 15-year-old sensation Kamila Valieva at the Beijing Winter Olympics. read more

The international volleyball federation (FIVB) also said it had stripped Russia of the men's world championship scheduled to be held in August and September.

"The FIVB will seek an alternative host nation(s) to ensure the global volleyball family, including national federations, athletes, officials and fans, all feel safe and proud to participate in a joyous and peaceful festival of sport," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Reuters; additional reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens, Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
