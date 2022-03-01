Elden Ring Mod Finally Adds A Pause Option On PC

Elden Ring plays like a FromSoftware greatest hits compilation. This open-world, action-focused RPG is rooted in grim, Dark Souls-esque fantasy, but the game incorporates elements from all the Souls games to date, including Bloodborne and Sekiro. The result is a masterful experience that features melee and magic systems with a staggering number of RPG class builds, and horseback exploration that feels smooth, natural, and intuitive—a first for a Souls game. Unfortunately, this $59.99 PC game also suffers from intrusive frame stuttering. This can be a potential deterrent, or even an outright deal breaker. It’s a shame, because were it not for this issue and a few minor quibbles, Elden Ring would be a must-own title.
