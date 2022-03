Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC is only $10 a month. For an extra $5 a month, Xbox users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which adds Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, limited-time perks, and more to the package. There's no denying that at its current pricing, both tiers offer incredible and unmatched value. The longer this goes on though, the more and more anticipation builds for a price increase. And a price increase will happen. It's inevitable, if not purely because of inflation. That said, Xbox boss Phil Spencer suggests a price increase isn't in the pipeline at the moment.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO