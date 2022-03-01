Photo of the Week: Stopping by the woods

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death. The panel of eight men and four women delivered its...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that...
After a week into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House continues to add names of Russian oligarchs to the list of sanctions imposed on Russia. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday more sanctions against the Russians will be implemented due to the invasion, highlighting how the administration selects individuals to be sanctioned.
Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world. “It is because of the...
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent out an email Thursday fundraising off of a viral video of him chiding a group of students for wearing masks during a news conference. The email blasted the “corrupt and biased legacy media” for going after the governor over his claim that “masks are political theater.”
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
The National Football League and its players association have agreed to end the league's COVID-19 protocols, according to an internal memo obtained by CBS News on Thursday. Effectively immediately, players will no longer be required to follow the rules implemented at the beginning of the pandemic, making the NFL one of the first major sports leagues to drop its COVID-19 protocols.
