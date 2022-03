Corner Canyon never trailed in the first 27 minutes of Tuesday’s 6A quarterfinal, always responding to a Cyprus mini runs with one of its own. When Cyprus took its first lead of the game at the 4:48 mark of the fourth quarter, No. 4 Corner Canyon responded exactly how coach Dan Lunt expected. It regained the lead less than two minutes later and never relinquished it in a highly entertaining 57-53 victory over No. 5 Cyprus at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

