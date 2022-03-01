ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather for anti-war rallies in Venice, Hollywood

By Carlos Saucedo
 2 days ago

Close to 300 people gathered for an anti-war rally in Venice Monday night.

Among those in attendance were local residents from Ukraine, including Veronika Bielska.

She said she has family and friends in the country, hiding in bomb shelters and shared pictures that her friends have taken.

Another rally in Hollywood Monday night brought hundreds more out to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 28, 2022.

#Venice#Ukraine#Russia#War#Hollywood#Protest
