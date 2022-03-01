ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

By YURI KAGEYAMA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6flj_0eS48LnA00
Japan Toshiba Toshiba executive officer Taro Shimada speaks during a press conference on Nov. 5, 2019, in Tokyo. Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation. Tsunakawa will be replaced by Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, under a decision made at a Toshiba board meeting Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company said.(Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese technology giant Toshiba has named a new chief executive as it seeks shareholder approval for a restructuring plan aimed at restoring its reputation and competitiveness.

The company said Tuesday that its board had decided Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president, would replace Satoshi Tsunakawa as chief executive.

Shimada was an executive at Siemens, both in Japan and the U.S., before joining Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. in 2018, working in its digital operations.

He faces the challenge of leading a restructuring plan that’s drawn criticism from shareholders. In February, Toshiba said it plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices.

Shimada said he takes pride in being the first CEO with a background in digital technology and hopes that will be a plus for Toshiba's energy business.

“I have been at Toshiba for only three years, but I love Toshiba,” he said.

When asked about how he hoped to win over critical shareholders, Shimada said he had learned while working in the U.S. about the importance of communicating as equals, referring to the expression “put yourself in someone else's shoes.”

The restructuring proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24, when the plan will be put to a vote. Toshiba officials told reporters the management change was timed to happen before that, although it was unclear how that might help win over shareholders.

Toshiba scrapped an earlier proposal for a three-way split that was unpopular with shareholders, including foreign funds.

Approval for Tuesday’s personnel changes, including the resignation of another board member and nominations of two others, will be sought in a shareholders’ meeting in June, Toshiba said.

Toshiba was one of Japan’s most revered brands but it has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. A tsunami sent three reactors into meltdowns, spewing radiation over an area that’s still partly a no-go zone. Toshiba is involved in the decommissioning effort, which will take decades.

The company’s reputation was also tarnished by an accounting scandal, which involved books being doctored for years.

Tsunakawa just took the helm last year, when Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned as Toshiba president. Kurumatani had headed global fund CVC Capital Partners' Japan operations and became Toshiba's CEO in 2018.

But Tsunakawa said he had accomplished his mission of handing over the leadership to the next generation and hoped Toshiba's shareholders, customers and employees would agree with the proposed restructuring plan. He did not say how the company had dealt with dissent.

“I am confident I was able to hand over the leadership toward Toshiba's evolution into the future,” he told reporters in an online news conference.

He defended the decision to appoint Toshiba people, not outsiders, to top positions, stressing that the company needs to change from within. This may be Toshiba's “last chance” to fix its reputation and brand power as a technology company and win back trust, he said.

Founded in 1875, Toshiba was a manufacturing pioneer for everything from electric rice cookers to laptop computers. It also invented flash memory, although that division was sold off as its fortunes tumbled.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Chief Executive of Japan's Sharp to Step Down, Become Chairman in April

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp's chief executive, Tai Jeng-wu, will step down on April 1 to become chairman, the Japanese electronics maker said on Friday, after a turnaround that saw Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd buy the firm in 2016. The new chief executive will be Po-Hsuan Wu,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

British retailer Made.com's CEO steps down due to family reasons

(Reuters) - Made.com Chief Executive Officer Philippe Chainieux is leaving due to family reasons, the online furniture retailer said on Monday, with current Chief Operating Officer Nicola Thompson taking over as interim CEO with immediate effect. “I have to pause my professional activities to take care of my family,” said...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvc Capital Partners#Laptop Computers#Tokyo#Ap#Japanese#Siemens#Toshiba Corp
The Independent

Aviva reveals plans to sell off Russian equity investments

Insurance giant Aviva has become the latest fund manager to slash its exposure to Russia as it revealed plans to sell off its Russian equity investments in response to the crisis in Ukraine.The group’s chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said it has “very minimal exposure”, with 0.1% – about £240 million – of its Aviva Investor funds in Russian equities.She said the group has decided to divest these holdings “as soon as we practically can”.It comes as pension schemes across the UK are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is a Great Buy in the Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Germany's industrial giant Siemens ( SIEGY 3.35% )...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Reuters

Japan's Feb factory activity posts slowest growth in 5 months - PMI

TOKYO, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s manufacturing activity growth slowed to a five-month low in February, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus pandemic and raw material shortages hurt firms’ output, even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine complicated the economic outlook. The slower expansion in manufacturing highlights...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian stocks rise after Fed chair supports smaller rate hike

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Thursday and oil prices climbed higher after the head of the Federal Reserve said he supports a smaller rise in interest rates than some expected. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced even as Russian forces whose attack on Ukraine...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks flat in premarket as war rages in Europe

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. markets were essentially flat in premarket trading while oil prices continued to climb as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second-largest city and besieged two ports. The economic fallout from the Russian invasion expanded, with Fitch Ratings and Moody's Ratings cutting Russia’s credit...
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street opens higher, oil prices ebb as jitters recede

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street and oil prices are easing back Thursday as markets let go of some of the jitters they’ve been having over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Major indexes added to their gains a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed’s policy meeting in two weeks, bringing relief to investors who had feared he would back more aggressive moves to fight inflation. Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit ratings agencies cut Russia’s credit rating. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% and Treasury yields rose.
STOCKS
Reuters

KKR survives Telecom Italia near-miss

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - KKR (KKR.N) looks to have dodged a Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) bullet. The hapless operator’s shares fell 13% on Thursday after new Chief Executive Pietro Labriola spurned a tentative 10.8 billion euro offer from the buyout group read more . His alternative self-help plan is a carbon copy of KKR’s breakup proposals, confirming their logic and investors’ doubts about his execution abilities. But with Telecom Italia’s equity now worth around 6.5 billion euros – less than when KKR first floated its 47.5% premium read more – there’s every chance it would have been overpaying.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple raised iPhone production to 85.5M in Q4 2021

Apple raised its iPhone production in the first quarter to a record high of 85.5 units, a report claims, an increase that helped overall production in the smartphone industry rise 9.5% between Q3 2021 and Q4. The iPhone 13 range has seen high consumer demand since its launch, which has...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

AMD And Micron Lead the Nasdaq Higher

U.S. indices traded higher as stocks rebounded following Tuesday's dip, with stocks experiencing continued volatility amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conflict has weighed on global economic sentiment but lifted oil prices amid supply concerns. The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.70% to 14,243; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:...
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil trade balance posts biggest February surplus in five years

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a $4 billion trade surplus in February, the strongest performance for the month since 2017, official data showed on Thursday, amid higher volumes and prices of exported goods. The monthly result topped the median forecast of a $3.55 billion surplus in a Reuters...
ECONOMY
WWD

Symrise Expects Sales Slowdown in 2022

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise expects its sales growth will slow in 2022, as a result of the softening global economy as well as the rise of raw material costs and energy prices. The Holzminden, Germany-based producer said Tuesday that it expects sales to increase this year of between 5 percent and 7 percent.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew The company reported that its sales in 2021 reached 3.83 billion euros, up 8.7 percent in reported terms and 9.6 percent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's Q4 capex growth up, supply disruptions complicate outlook

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese firms increased spending on plant and equipment for the third consecutive quarter in October-December, as corporate sentiment got a boost from falling coronavirus cases and helped lift broader economic activity. A solid recovery of business expenditures is likely to ease worries for policymakers who...
ECONOMY
AFP

Toshiba CEO resigns ahead of vote on spin-off plan

Toshiba's CEO resigned on Tuesday, adding fresh uncertainty weeks before a key shareholder meeting on a plan to spin off the Japanese conglomerate's devices unit. Satoshi Tsunakawa had been chief executive for less than a year at the tech and industrial giant, which has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years. He will continue to serve as interim chair of the board of directors, Toshiba said in a statement. His resignation comes ahead of an extraordinary shareholder vote on March 24 on Toshiba's plan to spin off its electronic devices segment and sell "non-core" businesses.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Activist Investors, Icahn Cry Foul Over Proposed Stock Disclosure Rule

Activist investors including Carl Icahn say a U.S. proposal that would require them to disclose 5% stakes in companies days sooner than current rules could make it unprofitable for them to build the large positions they need for successful campaigns. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed the new rule...
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
87K+
Followers
95K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy