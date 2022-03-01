ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaN5d_0eS48I8z00
California Shooting Police tape blocks the street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.

The shooter was estranged from his daughters’ mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.

The shooter’s name wasn’t immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.

An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.

Officials didn’t know if the family members belonged to the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.

The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press reporter Stefanie Dazio also contributed from LA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Authorities arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two teenage girls, Des Moines police said Tuesday. The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
DES MOINES, IA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man in port-a-potty crushed by bulldozer at Florida landfill

BARTOW, Fla. — A worker at a Florida landfill has died after a colleague accidentally hit the port-a-potty he was inside with a bulldozer, according to investigators. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News they were called to an accident Friday at the Polk County North Central Landfill, where workers told them a man named Aaron Henderson had been crushed while using the bathroom.
POLK COUNTY, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 teens charged in deadly shooting outside Iowa high school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have arrested six teenagers in a drive-by shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead and injured two other teenagers outside a Des Moines high school, according to police. Police responded to the shooting outside East High School on Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers found three...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KIRO 7 Seattle

1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year's riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Sgt#Sheriff Scott Jones#The Church#Chinese#Spanish#The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington Legislature OKs missing Indigenous women alert

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Legislature on Monday approved an alert system to help identify and locate missing Indigenous people. The system, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson said is the first of its kind in the nation, will be similar to so-called “silver alerts” that are currently in place for missing vulnerable adults.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
87K+
Followers
96K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy