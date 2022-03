A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are 20-8 overall and 11-3 at home, while Penn State is 12-14 overall and 1-8 on the road. After winning six of seven in the rivalry and covering the spread seven times in a row, Penn State has now lost and failed to cover in each of its last three meetings with Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO