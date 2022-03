OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska backs up the blowout win at Penn State with a 78-70 win on the floor of the 23rd ranked team in the country, Ohio State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 26 points on 8-16 shooting. Nebraska took a lead with 5:12 to go in the first half never let it go, they also held the Buckeyes to just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the first half.

