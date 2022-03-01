Cavco Industries buys manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Cavco Industries is a solid prospect for investors who believe the housing market will remain robust and demand will stay high. With a shortage of well over 5 million homes in the US, demand is causing prices to rise, particularly in attractive areas of the country. This, combined with higher prices that have come about because of the shortage, has led to some innovative thinking aimed at addressing the strong demand for housing. In short, this has opened up the door for companies that can provide alternative housing infrastructure for consumers. One such firm is Cavco Industries (CVCO), a manufacturer of factory-built homes that has done well to grow its physical footprint in recent years. The consistency of revenue growth and cash flow expansion for the company is definitely encouraging.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO