Hamlet, NC

Cavco Industries buys manufacturing facility in North Carolina

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to acquire a 184,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Hamlet, North Carolina, which will be modified to produce homes built under the standards...

seekingalpha.com

