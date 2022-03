Dreaming can be fun or a torment. NFL teams can relate to that in free agency. They can see a free agent that they really want, but can’t sign for whatever reason. There will certainly be plenty of free agents that the San Francisco 49ers will desire, but won’t be able to afford or meet the needs of. Stephon Gilmore could be one of those players who acts as the “dream” free agent of the 49ers. It would make sense given they could use an elite cornerback.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO