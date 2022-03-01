ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met Police criticised over case of UK paedophile in Bulgaria

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former prosecutor has accused the Metropolitan Police of a "dereliction of duty" over failures to investigate a British paedophile who is on the run. Nazir Afzal fears Daniel Erickson-Hull, who fled to Bulgaria in 2017, may have abused hundreds of children there. Witnesses said they had handed the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least 125 women killed in UK since Sarah Everard was kidnapped and murdered

At least 125 women have been killed in the UK in the year following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, according to figures seen exclusively by The Independent. Campaigning website the Counting Dead Women project, which records the names of women killed by men or where a man is the principle suspect, said that its analysis of police data, court records and media reports showed “things haven’t changed” since the death of Ms Everard, who it later emerged had been kidnapped and murdered by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.Karen Ingala Smith, who founded the project 10 years ago,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fugitive Briton accused of laundering £1bn arrested in Spain while walking dogs

A British woman who has been on the run for nearly nine years amid accusations that she laundered £1 billion as part of a VAT fraud has been arrested while walking her dogs in Spain.Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held in Catalonia on Sunday and is claimed by Spanish authorities to be the only member of a crime gang who remained free, with 16 people already jailed.She is accused of laundering money through companies in Spain, Andorra and Dubai for a group that bought mobile phones abroad without VAT and resold them in the UK.Panitzke, originally from Fulford, near York, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
BBC

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death

A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months. Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019. A post-mortem examination found she died of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Sex Abuse#Extradition#Child Abuse#British#The Met Police#European#Radio 4
BBC

Man seen dropping blood in Reading streets found by police

Police have found a man seen dropping blood on a number of streets in Reading town centre. CCTV captured him walking in Broad Street at 02:35 GMT on Tuesday appearing to carry something white while spilling blood on the ground. Thames Valley Police said it had since identified the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect handed over to Haiti

A former police officer who was part of the security team tasked with guarding murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been handed over to the authorities in Haiti. Tanis Philomé was arrested in the Dominican Republic. He has denied any involvement in the assassination of President Moïse on 7 July 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight

A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport after a woman said she was raped in business class on an overnight transatlantic flight from New Jersey. The woman said she was attacked by a 40-year-old man while others slept on the flight from Newark on 31 January. Officers boarded the United...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester and Sefton gang leaders who swapped cars for drugs jailed

Two men who imported huge quantities of cocaine and cannabis, swapped amphetamines for cars and used fellow criminals' families to launder their profits have been jailed. Remez Caffrey, 24, of Manchester, and John Chean, 34, of Sefton, were caught after police cracked the secret messaging network Encrochat in 2020. Intercepted...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy