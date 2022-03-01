ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Marsch announced as new Leeds United Head Coach

By Mahonri Mendoza
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Marcelo Bielsa’s departure from the club, Leeds announced 48-year-old North American Jesse Marsch as the club’s new head coach. The club announced that his contract will run until June 2025, with his first game scheduled on the road against other Premier League strugglers Leicester City. Jesse...

thetopflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Bob Bradley
Person
Jesse Marsch
BBC

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch laughs off Ted Lasso comparisons

New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch laughed off comparisons to fictional American football manager Ted Lasso as he underlined his vision for the club in his first news conference. The 48-year-old American has replaced Marcelo Bielsa at the Elland Road club. His first game will be at Leicester City on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luton Town have risen from non-league football just eight years ago and now have Premier League ambitions... But first, passionate boss Nathan Jones, his players and a rocking Kenilworth Road crowd are hoping to send Chelsea crashing out the FA Cup

Kenilworth Road will shake and rattle and when Luton Town get on a roll against the world champions, it may well feel as though the roof is going to come off the ramshackle old place. With a plush new stadium inching ever closer, the Hatters' home of the last 117...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Jesse Marsch says he was torn over succeeding Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds

Jesse Marsch acknowledges he was torn when the voice on the other end of the phone asked whether he would be prepared to replace Marcelo Bielsa at short notice. As he addressed a roomful of reporters at Leeds United’s training ground near Wetherby wearing a box-fresh club tracksuit, Bielsa’s impressively open successor detailed how his life was transformed after the struggling team’s 6-0 defeat at Liverpool last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Leeds United#Norwich City#North American#Huddersfield Town#Rb Leipzig#German#Arsenal
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Norwich will try to put recent disappointments behind them and spring an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.Victories over Everton and Watford in mid-January sparked hope of Premier League survival, before fellow top-flight side Wolves were beaten in the FA Cup fourth round the following week but since then, little has gone right for the Canaries.Understandable defeats to title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool were followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Southampton last Friday, a lifeless display ensuring they not only left the south coast empty handed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Takumi Minamino brace sends Liverpool past Norwich in FA Cup

Two first-half goals from Takumi Minamino propelled Liverpool into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday. Minamino, one of 10 changes to the Liverpool team that beat Chelsea on penalties in Sunday's League Cup final, struck the opening goal in the 27th minute after Divock Origi laid a left-wing cross into his path.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

236K+
Followers
435K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy