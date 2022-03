Fans are now wondering if a season 2 will be possible for My Dress-Up Darling. As of February 2022, My Dress-Up Darling manga was able to sell over 5 million physical copies. Take note, worldwide and not just in Japan. It is also one of the most popular series on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The success of the series did not end there, and people are now asking whether there will be a season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling.

