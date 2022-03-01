Japan's Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

Blackstone Inc. BX, -3.00% CEO Stephen Schwarzman drew in $1.1 billion in 2021 as one of the highest, or potentially the highest, paid executive on Wall Street, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Citing regulatory filings, the newspaper said Schwarzman took in $941.6 million in dividends based on his 19% stake in Blackstone. He also earned $160.3 million in compensation, which includes profits based on investment performance and a base salary of $350,000. Schwarzman, 75, co-founded the firm in 1985 and continues to work as CEO, but President Jonathan Gray runs the company on a day-to-day basis. Blackstone shares are down 1.5% so far in 2022 compared to a dip of 8.2% by the S&P 500. Blackstone shares have gained about 80% in the past 12 months, compared to rise of 12% by the S&P 500 over the same time period.

