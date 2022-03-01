ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan's Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant Toshiba has named a new chief executive as it seeks shareholder approval for a restructuring plan aimed at restoring its reputation and competitiveness. The company said Tuesday that its board had decided Taro Shimada, an executive officer and corporate senior vice president,...

