Drop-In Spaces for Coping with Burnout

Health is wealth! Model Molly Sims opened up about how her relationship with her body changed after becoming a mom. Molly Sims is one of the most relatable celebrity moms out there. From her hilarious quotes about managing motherhood (“I couldn’t decide if I wanted bangs or not, so I cut bangs for my daughter and she looks awful. Dodged a bullet there,”) to her LOL-funny TikToks, (ie, unpacking her son’s smelly lacrosse gear), the Sports Illustrated model turned podcaster really does it all these days. Of course, before all of this, the mom of three traveled the world modeling for major brands, starring on the hottest magazine covers and walking runways. Molly, 48, opened up to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how her personal outlook on her health has changed over her career, and how her focused has shifted to being “healthy as opposed to being skinny.”

