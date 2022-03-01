ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL roundup: Jake DeBrusk posts natural hat trick in Bruins’ win

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake DeBrusk finished off a natural hat trick less than a minute into the second period and the visiting Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 rout over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Erik Haula scored two goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal...

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
Sabres snap six-game skid with road win over Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres surprised many people on Wednesday night as they snapped their six-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Jacob Bryson, Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo all scored for the Sabres. Craig Anderson stopped 29-of-30 shots to earn...
Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
Jake DeBrusk, Bruins end Kings’ 5-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Boston winger Jake DeBrusk might not have been part of the original “perfection line” for the Boston Bruins, but there were few if any flaws in his game as his natural hat trick ignited their 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
Jeremy Swayman Delivers Shutout In Bruins’ Blowout Victory Vs. Kings

Jeremy Swayman is on the fire right now. The Boston Bruins embarrassed the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night as they blanked them in a blowout 7-0 victory. The Bruins netminder kept up his brilliant play in this one as he made 34 saves in the shutout, including a great stop on a breakaway by Adrian Kempe.
Trevor Zegras scores late on power play, Ducks beat Bruins

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who had lost their last two games and five of the past seven in regulation.
VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
Rapid Recap: Avalanche 5, Islanders 3

The Islanders wrap up their five-game road trip with a 5-3 loss in Colorado. The New York Islanders five-game road trip ended with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Ryan Pulock, JG Pageau and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who finish their...
Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
ESPN hockey expert thinks Bruins should trade first-round picks like NFL's Rams

The Boston Bruins have not been totally opposed to trading first-round picks during Don Sweeney's tenure as general manager. In 2018, the B's traded their first-rounder, plus other assets, to the New York Rangers for top-six forward Rick Nash. In 2020, the Bruins attached a first-round pick to David Backes to get rid of his contract and create some salary cap flexibility as part of a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
Sabres bring 'A-game' in win over Toronto

Trying to salvage the fifth and final game of a so-far fruitless road trip, the Buffalo Sabres brought their best in a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
Sabres throttle Leafs to end Toronto's win streak

Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak. Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Jacob Bryson, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored in...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - Kyle Okposo detailed the mandate for the Sabres against a surging Toronto Maple Leafs offense that hopes to benefit from the return of its home crowd. "There's no [playing] on our heels tonight," Okposo said. "That's not how we win the game. We win the game by being on our toes and trying to go right after them. Obviously, we have to be conscious of what we're doing defensively, but if we're sitting back on our heels, they're just going to pick us apart.
Ducks edge Bruins on Trevor Zegras' last-minute goal

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 win over the visiting Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique also scored while Ryan Getlaf registered three assists for the Ducks, who snapped a two-game skid. Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 31 saves.
