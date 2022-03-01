ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca inks $760 million deal with Swiss firm Neurimmune for antibody drug

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday it had agreed with Swiss biotechnology firm Neurimmune to...

Metro International

FDA approves cancer therapy by J&J, partner Legend Biotech

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision paves the way for Legend’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

(Reuters) – CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AstraZeneca-Sanofi's antibody for RSV protection in infants gets EU accelerated assessment

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Feb. 17 that the European Medicines Agency accepted its application for nirsevimab under an accelerated assessment for the prevention of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) in all infants through their first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season. The British drugmaker is developing nirsevimab in collaboration with Sanofi...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Romania will donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Romania is the European Union’s second-least vaccinated country after Bulgaria, with roughly 42% of the population fully inoculated, reflecting mistrust in state institutions and poor vaccine education.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

Crinetics, Sanwa ink licensing deal for cancer/hormonal disorder drug in Japan

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Japna's Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho are collaborating to exclusively develop and commercialize Crinetics' investigational drug paltusotine in Japan. Paltusotine is being evaluated to treat acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), including NETs complicated by carcinoid syndrome. Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that develops when the pituitary gland produces...
WORLD
Nature.com

Anti-diabetic drug canagliflozin hinders skeletal muscle regeneration in mice

Canagliflozin is an antidiabetic medicine that inhibits sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) in proximal tubules. Recently, it was reported to have several noncanonical effects other than SGLT2 inhibiting. However, the effects of canagliflozin on skeletal muscle regeneration remain largely unexplored. Thus, in vivo muscle contractile properties recovery in mice ischemic lower limbs following gliflozins treatment was evaluated. The C2C12 myoblast differentiation after gliflozins treatment was also assessed in vitro. As a result, both in vivo and in vitro data indicate that canagliflozin impairs intrinsic myogenic regeneration, thus hindering ischemic limb muscle contractile properties, fatigue resistance recovery, and tissue regeneration. Mitochondrial structure and activity are both disrupted by canagliflozin in myoblasts. Single-cell RNA sequencing of ischemic tibialis anterior reveals a decrease in leucyl-tRNA synthetase 2 (LARS2) in muscle stem cells attributable to canagliflozin. Further investigation explicates the noncanonical function of LARS2, which plays pivotal roles in regulating myoblast differentiation and muscle regeneration by affecting mitochondrial structure and activity. Enhanced expression of LARS2 restores the differentiation of canagliflozin-treated myoblasts, and accelerates ischemic skeletal muscle regeneration in canagliflozin-treated mice. Our data suggest that canagliflozin directly impairs ischemic skeletal muscle recovery in mice by downregulating LARS2 expression in muscle stem cells, and that LARS2 may be a promising therapeutic target for injured skeletal muscle regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Roche teams up with research institutions for new Alzheimer's trial

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding is launching with three research institutions a new late-stage clinical trial of its gantenerumab treatment in Alzheimer's disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday. The trial aims to evaluate the potential of gantenerumab to slow disease progression in people with the earliest biological...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for PF-06482077, or RSVpreF, the company's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of drugs intended to...
STOCKS
biospace.com

Neurimmune ATTR-CM Asset Nets Potential $700M Plus From AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca rare disease arm Alexion and Neurimmune AG have signed an exclusive global collaboration and licensing deal to develop, manufacture and commercialize NI006 for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). NI006 is an investigational human monoclonal antibody that works as an ATTR depleter targeting misfolded transthyretin in tissues. The goal is to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The SGLT2 inhibitor canagliflozin in heart failure: the CHIEF-HF remote, patient-centered randomized trial

Large traditional clinical trials suggest that sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors improve symptoms in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). In the midst of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic, we sought to confirm these benefits in a new type of trial that was patient centered and conducted in a completely remote fashion. In the CHIEF-HF trial (NCT04252287), 476 participants with HF, regardless of EF or diabetes status, were randomized to 100"‰mg of canagliflozin or placebo. Enrollment was stopped early due to shifting sponsor priorities, without unblinding. The primary outcome was change in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Total Symptom Score (KCCQ TSS) at 12 weeks. The 12-week change in KCCQ TSS was 4.3 points (95% confidence interval, 0.8"“7.8; P"‰="‰0.016) higher with canagliflozin than with placebo, meeting the primary endpoint. Similar effects were observed in participants with HFpEF and in those with HFrEF and in participants with and without diabetes, demonstrating that canagliflozin significantly improves symptom burden in HF, regardless of EF or diabetes status. This randomized, double-blind trial, conducted without in-person interactions between doctor and patient, can serve as a model for future all-virtual clinical trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

WHO recommends Merck's COVID pill for high-risk patients

(Reuters) - A World Health Organization (WHO) panel on Wednesday backed the use of Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for high-risk patients. The expert panel conditionally recommended the pill, molnupiravir, for patients with non-severe disease who are at high risk of hospitalisation, such as the immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people and those with chronic diseases.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Anti-inflammatory effects of an autologous gold-based serum therapy in osteoarthritis patients

Osteoarthritis (OA) involves activation and recruitment of immune cells to affected joints, including the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Here, a gold-based autologous serum therapy is investigated for its effect on peripheral blood cell composition and cytokine levels in OA patients. From six OA patients serum and blood samples were collected before and after second therapy treatment for analysis of peripheral blood cell composition as well as cytokine levels compared to control samples. This therapy significantly downregulates CD4+ T cells and B cells in OA patients after second treatment compared to healthy controls. Monocytes are significantly upregulated in patients after second treatment Serum IL-9 and TNF-Î± levels are downregulated in patients after second treatment compared to healthy control serum. The activation status of immune cells was modulated after therapy in patients. Anti-inflammatory effects of the peripheral blood cell composition in OA patients can be seen after therapy treatment. After two treatments IL-9 and TNF-Î± are significantly downregulated in patient serum. Here, primary data of a new autologous therapy for OA treatment and its modulatory effects on cytokines are presented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scientific American

Messenger RNA Therapies Are Finally Fulfilling Their Promise

In just 17 years, messenger RNA therapies have gone from proof of concept to global salvation. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 have been given to hundreds of millions of people, saving countless lives. In 2005 Katalin Karikó and I created a way to make mRNA molecules that would...
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Pacritinib for Treatment of Myelofibrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted marketing approval for the drug pacritinib (Vonjo) for patients with myelofibrosis (MF), a rare blood cancer that leads to impaired production of normal blood cells. Pacritinib is expected to fill an important treatment gap in that it’s suitable for patients whose severely low platelet count makes them ineligible for the other two drugs — ruxolitinib (Jakafi) and fedratinib (Inrebic) — approved to treat the disease.
