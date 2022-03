Elina Svitolina is set to contest her first-round match in Mexico later on Tuesday having been assured Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova will compete under a neutral flag.Svitolina, the top seed in Monterrey, put out a statement on Monday saying she would not play against any Russian or Belarusian opponents unless all national emblems, flags and colours were removed.There has been no official announcement from the WTA, but Svitolina told ITV News: “There’s been a lot of discussion.“Today they will release a statement that they will remove the flags. So we are waiting just for the final confirmation about that. I...

