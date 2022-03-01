ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

MAMAMOO Solar Unveils Jacket Image of Her First Mini-Album '容: FACE'

By Staff Reporter
kpopstarz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMAMOO Solar released the web jacket image and spoiler...

www.kpopstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is sharing new details about her debut solo EP. The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a schedule for the mini album, Face, on Thursday. Solar will share the cover art for the album on Feb. 28...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

NASA captured first-of-their-kind images of Venus that are stunning

NASA designed the Parker Solar Probe to study the sun. However, the spacecraft has also managed to capture a series of first-of-their-kind images of Venus. The images feature the surface of Venus in visible light. A first for NASA. Parker captured the photos using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR). The images were snapped during two gravity-assisted flybys in July 2020 and February 2021.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mamamoo#Fever#Mini
iheart.com

NASA Shares Stunning Photo Of Earth From the Rings Of Saturn

NASA recently shared a stunning photo of Saturn with its rings and Earth lined up on Instagram. According to reports, the photo of the two planets was taken in 2013 from the Cassini spacecraft. NASA captioned the post, "That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from approximately...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Moon mystery: Who launched the rocket that will slam into the lunar far side?

There's an ongoing saga about the object that will smash into the far side of the moon early next month. First thought to be the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the DSCOVR Earth-observation spacecraft in February 2015, it was then tagged as a leftover from the launch of China's Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission in 2014. During a press briefing on Feb. 21, however, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that cannot be the case, as the Chang'e 5-T1 upper stage burned up completely in Earth's atmosphere shortly after liftoff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Andrei Tapalaga

Chinese Rocket Is Expected To Crash Into the Moon on March the 4th

Rocket Launching towards the moonPixabay/WilkiImages. An American planetary specialist named Bill Gray has shared his findings with NASA about a possible collision that could take place on March 4 of 2022. At first, Gray thought that he was seeing the debris from an old SpaceX rocket that had failed, but upon looking at the records of launches, he believes that those are the debris of a Chinese Rocket from the 5-T1 mission that launched in 2014.
LiveScience

You can see the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster on a collision course with the moon in a live webcast today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 booster will crash into the lunar surface in March, and you can track the rogue rocket as it nears the moon. The upper stage booster is part of a Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched in February 2015 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The rocket carried the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, which is a joint effort led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei has shared a sublime shot (above) of the moon and Earth captured from the International Space Station. “Shockingly bright as I opened our shades, the moon lingered, strutting by,” Vande Hei wrote in a tweet alongside the photo. “Lots of time to find good camera settings! Soon we’ll be exploring our neighbor again.”
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Here’s The Exact Point of the Moon’s South Pole

Since 2009, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has been taking high-resolution pictures of the lunar surface. This data, along with the information from a laser altimeter mapping instrument has allowed scientists to create an incredibly detailed map of the Moon. NASA says they can now confidently pinpoint any feature on the Moon, including the exact location of its South Pole.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity helicopter aces 20th flight on Red Planet

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has now outflown its Red Planet expectations by a factor of four. The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed on the floor of Jezero Crater with NASA's life-hunting, sample-caching Perseverance rover on Feb. 18, 2021. The solar-powered chopper soon embarked on a five-flight technology-demonstrating mission designed to show that powered flight is possible in the Red Planet's thin air.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WXII 12

Solar eruption captured in an unprecedented image

A striking and unprecedented image of a solar eruption has been captured by NASA and the European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter spacecraft. It's the largest solar prominence ever observed in a single image together with the full disc of the sun, ESA said in a statement released Friday. The solar...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy