Almost immediately after Raul Estrada immigrated to the United States at the age of five, he was ready to get to work. By the age of six and seven, he was trying to make his own money in any way he could: first by walking dogs, then by collecting for bottle returns, running a paper route and eventually fixing mopeds. The moment Estrada was old enough to be on the payroll, he knew where he wanted to work: restaurants.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO