Marna Grantham, senior vice president of programming acquisitions at Epix and a longtime TV industry veteran, has died due to complications related to COVID-19. She was 63. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Marna twice, both at Turner Broadcasting and here at Epix,” Michael Wright, president of Epix and MGM Scripted Television, said in a statement to Variety Monday. “Marna was one of the most thoughtful people I’ve ever worked with, and her deep and loyal relationships built over decades in the business were one of the reasons she excelled at her job. Beyond the business, Marna was a dear friend to many, and she will be greatly missed by all.”

