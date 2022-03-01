ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claudia Sulewski Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Hetal Kabra
Maryland Daily Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudia Sulewski is a commonly known social media star and a beauty tutor on YouTube. She is a beautiful and young woman with pretty features, which makes it beneficial for her to increase her fan following. She also collaborates with other female YouTubers. She is also among the young hostess of...

mddailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Joy Behar Takes a Tumble Live on 'The View'

Joy Behar started her day with a little tumble. On Thursday, The View co-host missed a step and took a slight fall during the opening segment of the show. As Behar and her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines made their way to their revolving seats, the camera cut to the clapping audience, before panning back to the women, and a producer, helping Behar off the floor.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To NBA YoungBoy Dissing Him In New Song

Baton Rouge-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently fired off some shots at a large number of his fellow hip-hop superstars, calling out Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz, 21 Savage, and more on his latest single, "I Hate YoungBoy." The song was a direct response to Lil Durk's new song, "AHHH HA," which was released from his forthcoming studio album, 7220. The track included a few lines that were obviously directed at YoungBoy, prompting a response from the rapper within a few hours.
NBA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Fox5 KVVU

Uber Eats driver says Snoop Dogg posted his personal info on Instagram

MANHATTAN BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- After what he considered a bad experience recently with an Uber Eats delivery driver, the rapper Snoop Dogg took to social media and posted the driver’s personal information online and now the driver has filed a lawsuit. Last month, Snoop Dogg posted complaints...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
AFP

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok on Monday began letting users upload videos as long as 10 minutes, ramping up the young platform's challenge to veteran titan YouTube. "Today we are happy to start rolling out the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long," TikTok said in response to an AFP inquiry.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

TikTok expands max video length to 10 minutes, up from 3 minutes

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok,” a spokesperson from TikTok said in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Ever since supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk teased that a big, show-changing twist would soon hit Bold.& Beautiful, we’ve been borderline obsessed with figuring out what it might be. In fact, we’ve been so obsessed that we completely forgot he also hinted that the show would be doing something truly special to mark its 35th anniversary.
TV SERIES

