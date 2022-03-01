ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jake DeBrusk makes it rain, Bruins pummel Kings for 7-0 win

By Ty Anderson
985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo the Los Angeles Kings know that they will not get any sort of commission on a Jake DeBrusk trade?. Because the Kings did wonders for the 25-year-old DeBrusk’s trade value Monday night. In a night that started with a Jonathan Quick flub on a DeBrusk shot, the Kings’ Mikey Anderson...

985thesportshub.com

NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL

