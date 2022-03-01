Tips to Add Farmhouse-Style Elements to Your Home Design

DIY designs have been taking the design world by storm! Especially with COVID-19 restricting us to our homes, building things purely with our hands, putting our sweat and grit into it, and watching a design roar to life in front of our eyes, has become the new pass time for many of us. But these DIY designs are more than just your run-of-the-mill products made using discarded water bottles, and paper! In fact, DIY furniture has been trending like crazy! These are innovative, fun to build, and highly functional furniture designs that cater to a variety of our needs, but are also really simple to put together. It’s the best of both worlds. From a DIY desk chair that doubles up as a doghouse to a flexible and modular furniture platform that doesn’t need any tools – each of these nifty designs will get your creative juices flowing, your hands moving, as well as definitely add some value to your life. Which of these unique DIY furniture designs would you try building at home?!

