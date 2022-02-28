ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Resonate “State of the Consumer 2022” Report Reveals Unique Insights into the Sentiment of Today’s Overwhelmed, Influenced and Activist Consumers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Resonate, the leading provider of AI-driven consumer data and intelligence, announced the launch of its “State of the Consumer 2022” report, which takes a first-of-its-kind look at three new consumer dimensions impacting how and why consumers buy in 2022. The report defines these three new segments, all of which are uniquely...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Consumer Reports: What to buy in March

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Want spring to come sooner? Well, you can’t fast-forward time, but you can start stocking up on items that will help get you ready for some spring cleaning and lawn care. Consumer Reports found some of its top-rated products on discount that will help get you started.
SHOPPING
Seeking Alpha

Consumer sentiment slightly gains above consensus in February

February University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 62.8 vs. 61.7 expected and 67.2 prior. Despite the slight increase from the first half of February, U.S. consumer sentiment still remains at its lowest level in the past decade, "and the loss was still entirely due to a 12.9% decline among households with incomes of $100,000 or more," said Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Sentiment#Consumer Report#Coupon#Resonate Elements#American#Influen
Phys.org

Consumer sentiment sinks, challenges rise

Consumer sentiment fell in February to its lowest level in the past decade, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. Importantly, the loss was still entirely due to a 12.9% decline among households with incomes of $100,000 or more, a group that has a significant impact on consumer spending, said U-M economist Richard Curtin, director of the surveys.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

India regulator reveals crypto advertising guidelines to 'safeguard consumer interests'

The Advertising Stands Council of India laid out twelve rules for cryptocurrency-related advertisements, according to a release Wednesday. The new rules come as marketing initiatives for digital asset-related products have been "very aggressive" over the past few months, the advertising watchdog noted. For example, crypto exchange FTX gave out bitcoin to winners of the Super Bowl contest.
WORLD
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Move your music off Spotify

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The music streaming service Spotify has been in the news recently over a controversy about alleged COVID-19 misinformation. That has led some musicians to pull their music from the platform, and some Spotify users have shown support by deleting their accounts. But if you do...
MUSIC
KYTV

Consumer Reports: Top coffee machines that do it all

Curb your spending and recreate that coffeehouse experience all in the comfort of your own kitchen? Consumer Reports reveals which coffee machines deliver espressos, lattes, and cappuccinos–and yes, plain old coffee– from the comfort of your own home. Whether it’s a quick shot of espresso or a foamy...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Tesla Model Is Recommended by Consumer Reports

Tesla vehicles have been a big hit with consumers since they first debuted in the U.S. automotive market. However, that same enthusiasm and excitement aren’t shared by industry experts like Consumer Reports. The nonprofit organization feels that Tesla vehicles and electric SUVs from rival brands are among the least reliable models sold in the U.S., reflecting the risks of developing technology. CR only gave their recommendation to one Tesla model for 2022. So, which model got it and why?
CARS
KYTV

Consumer Reports: Top salt alternatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Everyone knows that too much sodium isn’t good for you. The problem is that salt makes so many foods taste better. But why is that, and are there healthier ways to flavor our food?. Consumer Reports reveals why we like salt so much, what kinds...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Independent

Woman reveals she added hidden watermarks to presentations after she caught manager taking credit for work

A woman has recounted the steps she took to ensure that her work was being attributed to her, after noticing that her boss was taking credit for her work.Cristina, 25, who goes by the username @cristinasevcenco on TikTok, posted about her experience in a TikTok shared in January, in which she revealed that she now attaches a watermark, a digital image or line of text that identifies it as hers, to all of the work that she submits.In the video, Cristina began by gesturing to her laptop and acting out her manager “presenting [her] ideas to higher management as...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

New Research Says Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to One Color in Particular

When mosquito season hits, you want to do everything you can to avoid being bitten by the pesky, blood-sucking bugs. But, while there are plenty of factors that go into how attractive you are to mosquitoes, new research has found the colors you’re wearing definitely play a role. That’s...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy