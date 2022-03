COLLEGE PARK, Md. - It is admirable for Eric Ayala, after his 123rd game in a Maryland uniform, to say, as he did Wednesday night, "It's just been a full experience that I wouldn't take back." That's a senior after his final home game in a season that was not at all what he or his teammates signed up for, "a unique and challenging year," Danny Manning said.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO