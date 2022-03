Businesses face more challenges for building a positive work environment as offices reopen. Workplace tech platform Envoy's At Work Report showed that hybrid work is currently in vogue, featuring focused work in both the office and at home. Annette Reavis, chief people officer for Envoy, joined Cheddar to discuss how employers can smooth the rough edges for their returning employees. "It is about hybrid though, it's really important for the future that we change our mindset from five days a week," she said. "Those are days of the past to working hybrids. So when you're in the office, you're focused, you're working cross-functionally."

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO