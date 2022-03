(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators are trying to decide how far to go to nudge more parents into completing the college financial aid form. The House has voted to have the Department of Education send information to every school explaining the importance of the financial aid form, including the importance of a college degree in the job market. The bill calls on the department to set up a website asking parents to check a box saying whether they’ve filled out the form or not.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO