Digital Models Take Over Balenciaga's Summer 2022 Campaign

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Balenciaga won’t be leaving the metaverse anytime soon. For the fashion house’s Summer 2022 campaign, Demna has unveiled a computer-rendered version of his “Red Carpet” presentation showcased last year....

hypebae.com

POPSUGAR

Rihanna Brings Her Maternity Style to Milan Fashion Week in Head-to-Toe Gucci

Bringing her boundary-pushing maternity style to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna attended Gucci's fall 2022 runway show with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In line with previous style moments since she announced her pregnancy, the business mogul opted for a bump-revealing latex and lace crop top paired with low-slung black trousers with a dragon motif on the right leg. A purple faux-fur jacket added color and warmth to the Gucci ensemble, while a reflective metallic hair piece brought a touch of glamour. Rihanna's entire look was pulled from the Gucci prefall 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Siren Basics Unveils Its New "Silkies" Underwear Collection

Following its “Abundance” range last year, gen-Z underwear label Siren Basics has expanded its catalog with a brand new “Silkies” collection. Inspired by organic materials and a sense of meditative tranquility, the intimates are crafted from air-spun, silk-soft fabric that is new to the brand. Available in a variety of rich neutral tones and vibrant colorways, the underwear offerings feature a higher rise fit and more coverage in comparison to the label’s other styles. “Siren aims to highlight the intentionality in the everyday, the intimate parts of our routine that can seem mundane — the sensation of soft skin in fresh bedsheets, or slipping on your favorite pair of briefs as you start your day,” the brand stated in a press release.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
InsideHook

Roblox x Gucci x You: Fashion’s New Digital Market

The metaverse promises to provide real-world experiences in virtual reality, from concerts to red carpet premieres. Until those become commonplace, you, and your avatar, can still dress for the occasion in the newest digital fashion. Brands like Gucci, Nike and Ralph Lauren have all released digital collections and limited-edition items...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The "All You've Got" actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician's ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara's look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. "Mood #Weekend," the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Casual-Chic in a New York Mets Tee, Embellished Jeans and Strappy Sandals With A$AP Rocky in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to prove they're Hollywood's It-fashion couple. The duo has made quite a splash with their attire recently after announcing they're expecting their first child together. On Friday, the "Work" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper were spotted out and about in New York City. A$AP Rocky wore a white puffer jacket that featured silver, bronze and gold embellishments in a striped design. He also sported off-white-colored baggy trousers that incorporated the same adornments down the sides of each leg. As for accessories, he wore a nature print-inspired beanie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Rihanna Laces Up Sultry Sandals for Milan Fashion Week Appearance With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying Milan Fashion Week and not going unnoticed. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, was spotted stepping out for the second time on Friday. The billionaire Fenty mogul showed off a sparkly black Gucci mini dress with skinny shoulder straps and a cut-out design on the stomach. She topped that off with a loud purple fur coat from Gucci's pre-fall 2022 collection and grounded her look with a pair of sultry black lace-up sandals featuring glittering straps. The 34-year-old "Kiss It Better" singer also carried a sparkling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show

It looks like Gigi Hadid came to Milan Fashion Week with a mission — and she stomped down the Versace runway like a true pro. As a face of the luxe Italian brand, it's not surprising to see her take to the catwalk for Donatella Versace, but fans may be surprised at exactly how Hadid looked when she did it. With a new set of bleached brows — or a clever makeup trick — the supermodel looked almost unrecognizable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Off-White™'s Fall 2022 Footwear Offering Proves the Return of the Sneaker Heel is Imminent

Amid larger-than-life slouch boots and chunky booties, Off-White™‘s Fall 2022 offering included a small peek into what the label has planed on the sneaker front. The brand put their spin on the moon boot trend with a run of chunky appliquéd models with layered laces. The bulbous shape continued on to a newly revealed sneaker silhouette worn by Gigi Hadid, complete with the brand’s signature zip tie detail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, "WeCrashed," in style this week. The "Locked Down" star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Olivia Rodrigo Gives a Crochet Sweater a Grunge Twist With Fishnet Tights and Extra-Chunky Platform Boots in London

Olivia Rodrigo gives her take on the "London look." The "good 4 u" singer shared a photoset on Instagram Friday that showed the pop star in London, with her friend Iris Scot. When it comes to her outfit, the "drivers license" singer wore a crocheted sweater that featured an alternating black and white stripe design that had an abstract gray shape in the middle of the garment. On the lower half, Rodrigo opted for a black skirt that encompassed a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The "Guilty Party" star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Adidas Sambas With Boyfriend Marc Kalman During Milan Fashion Week

Bella Hadid is in Milan right now for fashion week, where she's been hitting the runway for iconic luxury labels like Fendi, Versace and Moschino. Joined by boyfriend Marc Kalman, the pair have been seen out and about in the city the past few days since their arrival. The 25-year-old supermodel donned a plaid multicolored shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt, which she wore over black tights with white Calvin Klein socks and classic black Adidas Samba sneakers. The timeless, soccer-influenced silhouette is one of the brand's best-selling shoes and costs $75. They...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Goes Wild for Balenciaga Animal Prints With Fierce Pointed Boots in New Campaign

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate poster child for Balenciaga. The influencer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling off looks from her latest campaign for the fashion house. For the first outfit, Kardashian wore an hourglass leopard-print double-breasted fluffy coat that featured two big front pockets and a cinched waist. The garment also had a plush collar and structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a black dress. She accessorized with a sleek, pulled-back braided ponytail and a black Le...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

