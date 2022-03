MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO