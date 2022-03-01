BINGO - In-Person

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I’m having a serious problem with my older sister, “Ella,” who is my only family. Our parents died when we were young, and we ended up moving through a lot of homes over a very unstable childhood. Ella often looked after me like a mother, even though there are just two years between us. For a long time, I would have said she was my best friend, but that changed radically when she met her now husband, when she was 19. He is a regressive bigot who opposes all my core values, and I am sorry to say that Ella has pretty much taken on his views as her own over the last several years. We are now both in our late twenties and only see each other at holidays and when I invite just Ella on occasional shopping trips, as I can’t stand being around her husband, and he refers to me as a “bad influence” on his wife.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 HOURS AGO