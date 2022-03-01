ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

GRAB & GO LUNCH

concordma.gov
 2 days ago

Our Wednesday lunches will remain Grab & Go style for the month of October. When the...

www.concordma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Tacoma News Tribune

Gig Harbor Restaurant Week going on now with lunch, dinner deals

Snag a $35 dinner and drink at Brix 25, $6 cocktails at Heritage Distilling Co., and a $45 pizza meal plus wine at Millville during Gig Harbor Restaurant Week. The annual celebration returns this year with seven participating restaurants, one brewery and one distillery. Managed by the Downtown Waterfront Alliance,...
GIG HARBOR, WA
Mashed

Costco's New Mason Jar Dessert Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

A new product is hitting Costco shelves this week, according to a press release shared with Mashed. The dessert aims to appeal to chocolate lovers, in particular, as it combines moist chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, crunchy chocolate cookie crumbles, and chocolate cream in a reusable mason jar. To top it all off, the dessert is sprinkled with chocolate curls. This new product appears to be a spin on a "cake in a jar" dessert, which often features layers of cake and icing in a bowl or jar instead of being presented as a slice or standalone cake.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Famous Costco Dessert Is Finally Back in Stores But You Only Have a Few Days to Get It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s Valentine’s Day, which means we have sweets on the brain, and there’s nowhere we love to go on sweet treat shopping sprees more than at Costco. Their bakery section is always loaded up with legendary desserts, from chocolate-covered heart-shaped cheesecakes to raspberry jam-filled cookies, and their recent, limited-time addition is no different. For a few weeks every year, just around Valentine’s Day, Costco starts selling hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, and if you want to get you hands on some, you’ll...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Grab Go#Coa
Fortune

What the hell is everyone eating for lunch?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I loved hummus so much that I ate it nearly every day for lunch for the past two years. It was my default, the thing I always returned to when I was scrounging around in my kitchen between Zooms. Sometimes I ate it with baby carrots, or, if I was really feeling ambitious, I’d cut up a cucumber. Occasionally I’d spread it on pita or bread. I’ll even admit to eating it straight off the spoon from time to time.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Chicago Sun-Times

Don’t buy paczki on Paczki Day

The word “paczki” is not, as I sometimes do, pronounced “pash-key,” like artist Ed Paschke. Nor “push-key,” like the Jewish charity box. “Punch-key” is close. But not quite. “Poinch-key,” said Warsaw-born Dobra Bielinski, of the Polish pastry so ethereal it has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
HuffingtonPost

What People Ate For Breakfast Before The Pandemic vs. Now

We’re two years into the pandemic, and much has changed and continues to change from the “before times.” The early days of the pandemic had many of us spending more time at home than ever, and with that extra time we made banana bread, nurtured sourdough starters and made dalgona coffee. But what about now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

I Tried the Super-Easy Popcorn Cake Recipe and It’s So Good, I Can’t Stop Eating It

As someone who has often gone to the movies just because I was craving popcorn, I — along with more than 70,000 other TikTok viewers — watched the viral video for what was named the Tomas Family Popcorn Cake with my mouth watering. I mean, how could you not want to try this beautiful no-bake creation loaded with M&M’s, peanuts, toffee bits, marshmallows, and popcorn? You can’t. So, of course, it was only right that I did.
RECIPES
Denver Post

You are what you eat — so eat well

The French lawyer and gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin published his reflections on eating and drinking, “The Physiology of Taste,” just two months before he died in 1826. His most famous aphorism from the book is “Tell me what you eat. I shall tell you what you are.”
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The best Easter decorations to buy this year

When it comes to Easter decorations, more is definitely more in our book. Think bright, bold and beautiful to celebrate the longer days, warmer weather and flowers blossoming outside. Whether you’re planning a big Sunday lunch this Easter with your household or just want to bring some of the sunshine...
SHOPPING
KSAT 12

How to save money by making barista-inspired drinks at home

Curb your spending and recreate that coffeehouse experience all in the comfort of your own kitchen? Consumer Reports reveals which coffee machines deliver espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and drip coffee from the comfort of your own home. Whether it’s a quick shot of espresso or a foamy cappuccino, those daily coffee...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

From breakfast to dessert, here are the 22 essential vegan items at Trader Joe's

Whether you are a vegan, a vegetarian or just trying to consume less animal products, it can be helpful to have a few go-to, easy options that are compatible with your dietary needs. That's where Trader Joe's comes in. The cult-favorite grocery chain is constantly pushing out new products and resurrecting old favorites — many of which are vegan! Here's your guide to shopping the aisles for the best plant-based items to get you through your day deliciously.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wiscnews.com

PCA hosts 'Lunch Break' series

The Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host a free 45-minute “Lunch Break” event, open to the public, at noon Thursday. Portage High School Family and Consumer Science teacher and culinary coach Michelle Madden and the Portage Warrior Culinary Team will present a program about the culinary arts and the skills needed not only for success at local competitions, but for long term career goals. Cost is $5. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
PORTAGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy