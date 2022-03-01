PING PONG!

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While beer pong may traditionally be a tournament designed for fraternities, its relaxed game style is a great way to add fun to casual house parties, game nights and even double dates. To best enjoy the game and not worry about liquid stains or collapsing legs, you’ll want to get the best beer pong table available.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO