The other day, one of my besties and I took our daughters out for a night on the town to see Black Violin perform at the Capitol Theatre, and on the way to grab something to eat before the show we passed by Cowiche Canyon Kitchen Restaurant. My friend remarked how one of her other daughters had taken some senior pictures across the street with the picturesque background. It's marvelous how Yakima has some of the cutest locations to take pictures, whether it's of yourself or your family members.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO