No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as 12th-ranked Texas...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
KESQ

Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers also missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored Nebraska’s last nine points, part of a 12-0 rally in the final minutes. Wisconsin is 24-6 and will now share the title with No. 20 Illinois. The conference tournament starts this week. Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis didn’t return and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said he was ‘”optimistic” that Davis would be fine. Davis averages 20.3 points. McGowens was ejected.
MADISON, WI
KESQ

Adama Sanogo scores 26, No. 18 UConn beats DePaul 75-68

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as No. 18 UConn beat DePaul 75-68 in the regular season finale for both teams. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season. Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge over DePaul on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.
KESQ

Duke’s Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski has already turned his attention to the postseason after losing his final home game at Duke. Krzyzewski pointed out the season isn’t over after Saturday’s 94-81 loss to rival North Carolina. The coach, who is retiring, addressed the crowd afterward and apologized for his team’s play. The fans remained in their seats for the ceremony, which came after Krzyzewski had left the court to talk with his players. The game drew more than 90 of Krzyzewski’s former Blue Devils players. It also drew celebrities like comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor/comedian Ken Jeong and NBA commissioner Adam Silver, among others.
DURHAM, NC
Sports
KESQ

Nance reaches 1,000 points, Northwestern tops Gophers 75-62

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Robbie Beran scored 13 points and Northwestern trailed for just 22 seconds in it 75-62 win over Minnesota in the regular season finale for both teams. Boo Buie had 10 points and eight assists for Northwestern (14-15, 7-13 Big Ten). Jamison Battle led Minnesota (13-16, 4-16) with 20 points. Payton Willis added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Northwestern earned the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten tournament and plays 13th-seeded Nebraska in one of two-game first round. No. 14 seed Minnesota plays 11th-seeded Penn State in the other.
KESQ

UAB guard Walker tabbed top C-USA player; McDevitt top coach

DALLAS (AP) — UAB junior guard Jordan Walker is the Conference USA men’s basketball player of the year. Walker is third in Conference USA with 19.3 points and 5.1 assists a game, and his 42 points against Middle Tennessee on February 5 is the league’s high-scoring game this season. Nick McDevitt was honored as the top coach after Middle Tennessee’s impressive turnaround to be the league’s East Division champion. Middle Tennessee takes a 22-9 record into this week’s C-USA tournament. That is already 17 wins more than last season. The Blue Raiders won only 24 games combined in McDevitt’s first three seasons.
KESQ

Wake Forest signs Forbes to ‘long-term’ contract extension

Wake Forest says second-year coach Steve Forbes has signed a “long-term” contract extension as he leads a rapid rise for the long-struggling Demon Deacons program. The school announced the deal Monday. It came the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference picked Forbes as coach of the year. The private university didn’t release terms of the extension Wake Forest was picked to finish 13th in the ACC. But the Demon Deacons have 23 wins and own the No. 5 seed for this week’s ACC Tournament. They could also make the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 2010.
WAKE FOREST, NC
KESQ

Lewis most improved in Big East; Kalkbrenner defensive POY

NEW YORK (AP) — Marquette forward Justin Lewis has won the Big East’s most improved player award and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was voted the conference’s defensive player of the year. Point guard Jared Bynum from regular-season champion Providence took the top sixth man prize, and Georgetown captain Donald Carey was honored with the league’s sportsmanship award. Lewis, rated the Big East’s best NBA prospect, boosted his averages from 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a freshman reserve last season to 17.1 points and 8.0 rebounds in 2021-22. The 6-foot-7 sophomore earned a spot on the all-Big East first team and won the league scoring title with an average of 18.2 points in conference games. Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 sophomore, led the Big East with 80 blocked shots.
KESQ

Tourneys give AP Top 25 teams last shot to impact NCAA seeds

This week’s tournaments in major conferences offer AP Top 25 teams their last chances to impact their potential NCAA Tournament seeds. The list includes No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Kansas from the Big 12 vying for 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The same is true in the Southeastern Conference with No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky. The Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big East and Pac-12 tournaments all run through Saturday. The Big Ten and SEC both go to Selection Sunday.
Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State's Bigue Sarr named to All WAC second team

DENVER – With the conclusion of the regular season, New Mexico State forward Bigue Sarr has been recognized as a member of the All-Western Athletic Conference second team in addition to earning a spot on the WAC All-Newcomer Team, the Western Athletic Conference announced Monday. Sarr is one of eight players named to the All-WAC Second Team...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KESQ

Seattle U’s best shot at NCAAs arrives after record season

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University won a share of the Western Athletic Conference regular season title. That gives the Redhawks the No. 2 seed for the WAC tournament and their best chance at possibly returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than 50 years. Seattle won 23 games in the regular season and shared the WAC title with New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin. The Redhawks once played for a national title in 1958 led by Elgin Baylor. They have 11 NCAA appearances in their history but none since 1969. Seattle also had turmoil at the start of this season with former coach Jim Hayford resigning after accusations of using a racial slur.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Mayfield’s statue to be dedicated after Oklahoma spring game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on April 23 following its spring football game. Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2017 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title and the College Football Playoff. The university already has statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford on display in Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. A school spokesman says a statue of 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray eventually will be added.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL

