Just as airlines prospects were looking up, Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened the stability of the global jet fuel market. Over recent years, the COVID crisis created a highly tumultuous situation for many companies and industries. Some, such as airlines, took a much larger hit than others as travel demand collapsed worldwide. Fortunately, it appears that era is ending as U.S. case growth has fallen back to low levels, mask mandates are finally ending, and large numbers of people renew their old travel habits.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO