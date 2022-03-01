Analysis: After 60 years, Wilt's 100 remains untouchable

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) –Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history on March 2nd, 1962 when he became the first player to score 100 points in a single game. Sixty years later, he is still the only player to accomplish the feat. “It represents in our culture a perfect score on a test,” said journalist and author Gary Pomerantz. “Actually, if Wilt had scored 102 it would have been less impressive; 100 is a monument.” Pomerantz chronicled Chamberlain’s historic night in “Wilt, 1962: The Night of 100 Points and the Dawn of a New Era.” The game was played in Hershey, Pennsylvania in front of only 4,000 fans and was not televised. “For me, it was like raising a galleon from the ocean floor and finding the gold inside,” said Pomerantz. Pomerantz uncovered almost everything about the night. From the origins of the iconic photo with Chamberlain holding up the sheet of paper with ‘100’ written on it, to who ended up with the basketball and where Chamberlain went after the game. Watch the full interview in the player above.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO