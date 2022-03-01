ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: After 60 years, Wilt's 100 remains untouchable

By TIM REYNOLDS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s irony in the fact that no video is known to exist of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game for the Philadelphia Warriors on March 2, 1962. Nobody has seen anything like it, either. And probably never will. Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the greatest scoring effort in...

abc27 News

60 years since Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-pt game in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors at Hersheypark Arena. It set a single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association, and should stand the test of time. The Warriors won that night over the New York Knicks 169-147. Chamberlain set […]
NBA
CBS San Francisco

60 Years Later, Wilt Chamberlain’s Landmark 100-Point Game Chronicled In Book

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) –Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history on March 2nd, 1962 when he became the first player to score 100 points in a single game. Sixty years later, he is still the only player to accomplish the feat. “It represents in our culture a perfect score on a test,” said journalist and author Gary Pomerantz. “Actually, if Wilt had scored 102 it would have been less impressive; 100 is a monument.” Pomerantz chronicled Chamberlain’s historic night in “Wilt, 1962: The Night of 100 Points and the Dawn of a New Era.” The game was played in Hershey, Pennsylvania in front of only 4,000 fans and was not televised. “For me, it was like raising a galleon from the ocean floor and finding the gold inside,” said Pomerantz. Pomerantz uncovered almost everything about the night. From the origins of the iconic photo with Chamberlain holding up the sheet of paper with ‘100’ written on it, to who ended up with the basketball and where Chamberlain went after the game. Watch the full interview in the player above.
NBA
theScore

NBA MVP rankings: Top 3 cemented as final stretch begins

After a later-than-usual All-Star Weekend, only about a quarter of the 2021-22 campaign remains - little time for stars vying for the MVP award to put the finishing touches on their cases. Once more before the end of the regular season, let's check in on the top 10 candidates. 10....
