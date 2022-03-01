ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Phillip's Tuesday morning musings

By Phillip Marshall
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article--An opinion: If Auburn is going to make a...

247sports.com

247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Goods news for Clemson hoops

Clemson's men's basketball team is getting a starter back for tonight's game against Georgia Tech. The team announced senior forward Hunter Tyson will be available against the Yellow Jackets. Tyson has (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Auburn#Tigers
247Sports

Duke basketball: Mike Krzyzewski scolds 'cheap shot' Tommy Amaker report

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is speaking out against a recent report indicating Harvard coach and former Duke player and assistant Tommy Amaker was the school's preferred choice to succeed him as coach upon retirement, but the five-time national champion preferred Jon Scheyer — the final pick to take over after Krzyzewski's impending retirement. According to ESPN's Wright Thompson, who penned a long-form feature on Krzyzewski ahead of Saturday's final game at Cameron Indoor against North Carolina, the all-time winningest coach called the report a "cheap shot" and said he respects Amaker.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Greg Gard, Wisconsin pull off another improbable Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. -- Since the preseason, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard hasn't just hinted that his team was better than people thought...He's flat out said it. For those who turned out during the 10th ranked Badgers' (24-5, 15-4) 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6) on Tuesday, they definitely got their money's worth.
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

4-star in-state edge Colton Vasek has A&M visit planned

Today is Mar. 1, which means the month-long recruiting dead period is officially over. Prospects may begin taking unofficial visits to campuses again and players across the country are planning out their schedules to do just that. One of the hottest prospects in the country is from the Lone Star...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 14 Arkansas beats LSU, 77-76

The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 24-6 on the year with a win over the LSU Tigers inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). Jaylin Williams led the way for the Hogs with 19 points and 10 rebounds to record his seventh consecutive double-double. Stanley Umude added 23 points in 39 minutes. Arkansas has now won 14 of its last 15 games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Revisiting the low preseason expectations for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — There's plenty of irony in the number 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers. While the Big Ten Conference does not have an official preseason poll, The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic conducted a joint poll with votes from 28 media members throughout the conference. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Thompson, struggling Virginia limp into ACC women's tourney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Former WNBA champion Tina Thompson has not been able to enjoy that kind of success with the Virginia women's basketball program. The Cavaliers have struggled mightily during Thompson's four-year tenure, leading to questions about her future as they head into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Wednesday as the 14th seed. She has one year remaining on her contract.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama, reveals his replacement

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheRobesonian

St. Pauls boys fall to Farmville Central

FARMVILLE — The St. Pauls boys basketball team already found itself in a tough spot, down by 10 at halftime against top-seeded and three-time defending state champion Farmville Central. Things didn’t get better for the Bulldogs in the second half as the Jaguars pulled away to earn a dominant...
FARMVILLE, NC

